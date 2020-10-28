SpiceJet sea plane to take off on Saturday, one-way fare at Rs 1,500

will launch its first sea plane service between Sabarmati riverfront in and in Kevadia, Gujarat from Saturday with oneway fares starting Rs 1,500.

The airline will operate two daily flights on the route using wet leased Twin Otter aircraft from Maldivian Aero. Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate and travel on the first flight.

The aircraft can seat 14 passengers who will be entitled to carry upto seven kilograms of luggage per person. An airline employee will make safety announcements and assist passengers on board.

chairman Ajay Singh said that the sea plane service will cut down the travel time between and Kevadia to thirty minutes and help boost tourism. Currently the travel time by road is around four hours.

The airline said the launch follows successful trials of sea plane at Nagpur, Guwahati and Mumbai. It has approval to start similar service on eighteen routes under regional connectivity scheme.