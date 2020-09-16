SpiceJet: Seasonally weak Q2 could add to company's accumulated losses

Although the prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were cut for a second time this month, aviation stocks InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and SpiceJet were down 0.3-1.6 per cent in trade. While the reduction in ATF prices is positive, it comes after price hikes in June, July and August offsetting the gains.

Fuel is the single biggest cost head for aviation companies accounting for about 40 per cent of revenues. Muted June quarter results, a seasonally weak September quarter and moderating passenger traffic too, have weighed on sentiment. Average volumes in the 16th week after resumption of ...