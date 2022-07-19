SpiceJet to start 26 new flights from Friday, enhance frequencies

on Tuesday said it will start 26 new domestic flights from July 22.

"The airline will also introduce direct flights to Nashik from Delhi, Hyderabad to Jammu, Mumbai to Guwahati, Jharsuguda to Madurai, Varanasi to Ahmedabad and Kolkata to Jabalpur," the airline stated.

The airline said it will enhance frequencies on Ahmedabad-Jaipur, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Dharamshala and Amritsar-Ahmedabad routes.

"The airline's Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft will be deployed on these routes," it said.

