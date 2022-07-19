SpiceJet to start 26 new flights from Friday, enhance frequencies

-
ALSO READ
Third SpiceJet plane hit by snag in 24 hrs; cargo plane returned to Kolkata
Delhi HC rejects plea to stop SpiceJet flights after seven mishaps
SpiceJet to start six direct flights to Bangkok from March 10
Frequent mid-air 'technical glitches' add to Spicejet's financial woes
Vistara cancels, reschedules several Feb flights; passengers complain
-
SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will start 26 new domestic flights from July 22.
"The airline will also introduce direct flights to Nashik from Delhi, Hyderabad to Jammu, Mumbai to Guwahati, Jharsuguda to Madurai, Varanasi to Ahmedabad and Kolkata to Jabalpur," the airline stated.
The airline said it will enhance frequencies on Ahmedabad-Jaipur, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Dharamshala and Amritsar-Ahmedabad routes.
"The airline's Boeing 737 and Q400 aircraft will be deployed on these routes," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU