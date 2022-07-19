Shiprocket buys Arvind's omnichannel unit in Rs 200 cr stock-and-cash deal

-
Logistics startup Shiprocket on Tuesday said it is acquiring textile and branded apparel conglomerate Arvind Limited's omnichannel technology business Omuni for Rs 200 crore.
The stock-and-cash deal will see Shiprocket and Arvind Ltd's Omuni combine their expertise to facilitate quick, efficient deliveries of shipments from warehouses to reduce delivery time and improve customer experience.
Founded in 2014, Omuni is Arvind Group's retail enablement platform. Omuni's Software as a Service (SaaS) products enable brands to unify inventory, order, catalogue, content, pricing, logistics and data management across physical and digital storefronts to deliver seamless online/offline commerce journeys between stores, warehouses and digital channels.
Shiprocket, which started in 2017, provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, Woocommerce, Zoho, or others. With over 17 courier partners on board, the platform enables Indian and international shipping deliveries. Its shipping solutions are available across 29,000+ pin codes within India and 220 countries worldwide.
As a result, with most retailers adopting an omnichannel retail strategy to cater to consumers across digital and physical storefronts, the Shiprocket-Omuni acquisition deal will ensure better inventory utilization, faster localized fulfillment, optimize operational costs, and deliver delightful multichannel experiences.
According to Shiprocket and Omuni, with seamless inventory sync and fulfillment between online and offline channels, order volumes and order fulfillment rates will increase for retailers.
"Omuni’s SaaS products will allow us to unify inventory, order, catalog, content, pricing, and data across physical and digital storefronts for the best possible e-commerce experience for customers. Together, we aim to redefine e-commerce logistics through omnichannel retail enablement," said Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of Shiprocket.
With over 250,000 sellers who generate a gross merchandise value (GMV) of more than $2.5 billion annually, Shiprocket's platform delivers packets to more than 70 million consumers annually and is growing transactions 2.5-3x year on year (YoY).
