SpiceJet, WheelTug tie up for electric taxi system production slots

Budget carrier on Wednesday said it has tied-up with WheelTug Plc for reserving 400 production slots for the electric taxi system.

The application of such a system helps move an aircraft forward or backward without powering its engines or using external tugs.

The electric taxi system will enable in saving fuel, reducing carbon emissions as well as noise levels and improving fleet utilisation, thereby directly improving the bottom line, the airline said in a release.

The WheelTug system places high-torque motors in the nose wheels of the aircraft. Pilots control the aircraft themselves, performing ground operations without requiring tugs for maneuvers. said.

Also, SpiceJet gate and stand operations will be faster and more dependable, helping the airline eliminate unexpected long delays affecting the schedule on any given day, it said.

"By inducting WheelTug into its B737 operations, SpiceJet aims to reduce fuel burn during taxi out and in, the airline spokesperson said.

The Gurugram-headquartered no frills carrier is the largest Boeing 737 operator in the country.

"Signing SpiceJet at this time shows both are looking forward to a strong recovery for the industry as the world responds to the COVID-19 crisis," said Isaiah Cox, Chief Executive Officer, WheelTug.

