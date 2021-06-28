Standard Life to divest 3.46% in HDFC Life, price range set at Rs 658-678

London-based will divest 3.46 per cent stake (70 million shares) in Insurance Company on Tuesday. The price range for the share sale has been fixed at Rs 658 to Rs 678 per share: a discount of between 2.6 per cent and 5.5 per cent to the life insurer’s last close.

Shares of fell 4.1 per cent to Rs 696 on Monday, ahead of the share sale.

At the lower end, the share sale will fetch around Rs 4,606 crore ($621 million).

currently holds 8.8 per cent (180 million) shares in Following the share sale, its stake will drop to 5.42 per cent.

BofA Securities and JP Morgan are the investment banks handling the share sale.

In December, had sold 1.38 per cent stake in HDFC Life at Rs 619.15 per share to raise Rs 1,720 crore.

The JV partner has been pruning its stake in the life insurer at regular intervals. Ahead of HDFC Life's IPO in 2017, Standard Life held 35 per cent stake in the company, while HDFC owned 61.5 per cent.

HDFC owns 49.97 per cent in HDFC Life.