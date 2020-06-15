JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Covid-19 impact: 42% start-ups, small biz out of funds or in shutdown stage
Business Standard

Starbucks posts 21% growth in FY20; TCPL invests Rs 53 crore in JV

Though business achieved high store growth, Tata Starbucks' profitability was adversely impacted in FY20

Topics
Starbucks | Tata Starbucks

Press Trust of India 

Starbucks
During FY21, TCPL invested Rs 53 crore in the JV, taking the total investment to Rs 288.80 crore. . Photo: Reuters

Tata Starbucks, the coffee chain joint venture (JV), posted a growth of 21 per cent for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20), helped by increase in sales and stores, according to the annual report of Tata Consumer Products (TCPL).

Though business achieved high store growth, Tata Starbucks’ profitability was adversely impacted in FY20 by reversal of deferred tax assets because of tax rate changes, implementation of the new accounting standards for leases and also to some extent by the impact of the lockdown.

During FY21, TCPL invested Rs 53 crore in the JV, taking the total investment to Rs 288.80 crore. Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 JV between Tata Group firm TCPL and Starbucks Corporation, has added 39 new stores opened during the year, taking the total count to 185 stores in 11 cities.
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 01:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU