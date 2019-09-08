Start-up Myelin Foundry promises buffering-free OTT viewing experience

India is witnessing a rise in over-the-top (OTT) or video-streaming platforms, thanks to cheaper mobile data. It has, however, led to a spike in data disruptions, resulting in poor video resolution and taking a long time to start up.

Myelin Foundry, a deep-tech product start-up, offers to enhance viewer experience through OTT players by building artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms on video, voice, and sensor data for edge devices. Last week, the Bengaluru-based start-up closed a $1-million seed funding round led by Endiya Partners with an investment of $500,000. The deficit was ...