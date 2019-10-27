Start-ups providing income-share agreements catching students' fancy

Assume you want to do a course but don’t have enough for the fees. A company comes forward to pay not only the fee but also offers a job placement with decent income — from which they will deduct what they have lent, with a small interest rate. This is actually happening in India and gaining traction from customers and investors.

Termed the Income Share Agreement (ISA) education model, students can defer fee payment for higher education till they get a job. The model has been popular in America and parts of Europe. In India, around half a dozen start-ups are in the segment, ...