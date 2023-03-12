JUST IN
Walmart's PhonePe seeks to raise $300-$400 mn from General Atlantic, others
Business Standard

Startup ecosystem lends a helping hand to those caught in SVB crossfire

Recur Club projections say that more than 50 per cent of Indian software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies are estimated to have a US presence, of which a majority were banking with SVB

Topics
start ups | funding | GIFT City

Aryaman Gupta & Shivani Shinde  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

SVB, Silicon valley bank
Photo: Bloomberg

Fintech and venture capital firms such as Recur Club, Razorpay and Trifecta Capital have come to the aid of homegrown start-ups caught in the crossfire of the Silicon Valley Bank fiasco.

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 20:34 IST

`
