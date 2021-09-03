Startup Sugar.fit, which aims to reverse diabetes, to raise $10 million

Cure.fit, the health and fitness company, along with Endiya Partners and Tanglin Venture Partners have agreed to invest $10 million in Sugar.fit, a healthtech that seeks to manage and reverse through a highly consumer-centric data-driven digital health experience. The investment is expected to close by September.

About 70 million people in India suffer from and another 80 million are pre-diabetic. is the leading cause of several fatal health complications which requires people to continuously monitor and regulate their sugar levels.

“We have an innovative tech-led solution that gives real-time tracking and hands-on personalised assistance to our customers,” said Madan Somasundaram, co-founder of Sugar.fit. “90 per cent of our users are seeing a significant drop in their blood sugar levels along with a drastic reduction in medication and weight and are on track for diabetes reversal. I am confident that Sugar.fit can sustainably manage and reverse diabetes for millions of Indians in the next few years.”

The uses continuous glucose monitoring technology (CGM), which helps users see real-time impact of various food and lifestyle activities on their blood sugar level. Sugar.fit’s comprehensive program further combines medical experts with deep technology, including coaching, personalised analytics, and integrated devices and testing.

will actively support the Sugar.fit team with their fitness and wellness content, and access to their millions of health-conscious consumer base in the country. Cure.fit's digital capabilities in pre-emptive health, scale of Cult.fit, and network of doctors and coaches are strong assets for Sugar.fit.

“There is increasing evidence that with proper medical and lifestyle interventions, diabetes can be prevented, managed better and even reversed,” said Dr. Ramesh Byrapaneni, Partner, Endiya Partners. “However, current systems of care management are often generic and lack personalisation. Sugar.fit’s goal to sustainably manage and reverse diabetes for millions of Indians in the next few years is a worthy goal.”

Sugar.fit launched two months ago and is currently operational in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. The company has seen strong traction and is on track to hit $1 million ARR (annual recurring revenue) this quarter. Sugar.fit plans to expand to 10 cities over the next few months.