State-owned Hindustan Copper raises Rs 5 bn via QIP issue: Details here

-
ALSO READ
HCL Technologies Q2 preview: PAT rise seen between 10.5% - 13.6% YoY
Decoded: Why the industry is unhappy with amendments to mining law
Allow pvt sector with enhanced tech in mining: Mines minister Joshi
HCL Technologies margins to moderate in H2FY21; investors remain cautious
NMDC Donimalai mine ops to improve domestic iron ore supply: Experts
-
State-owned Hindustan Copper (HCL) on Thursday said it has raised Rs 500 crore through issuance of shares to institutional investors.
"The qualified institutions placement (QIP) of Rs 500 crore has been fully subscribed," the PSU said in a statement.
The funds from the QIP are proposed to be used to fund the ongoing capex/expansion plan of the company.
The QIP of HCL closed on April 12 with wide participation from diverse investors including mutual funds, insurance companies, banks and foreign institutional investors.
Launched on April 7, this is the first time issuance of a central public sector enterprise to raise funds by issue of shares via QIP.
HCL, a CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, is the only operating copper ore producing mining company in India and also the only vertically integrated producer of primary refined copper in the country.
HCL plans to expand its current ore production levels from 3.97 million tonne per annum to 12.2 MTPA in phase-I (under implementation) through expansion of existing mines, reopening of closed mines and opening of new mines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU