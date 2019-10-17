Steel prices fell to three year low; industry awaits demand pick up

Steel prices, especially of HRC, have dropped below Rs 35,000 a tonne on the backdrop of demand slow down. This is 19 week consecutive fall. Analysts say that this will impact bottom line of the steel majors including Tata Steel and JSW as major companies' gross margins in last 19 weeks have dropped by around Rs 6,000.

are hoping for revival in demand, which so far has proved illusive. A source in Essar Steel close to the development told Business Standard that, "Volume sales is being managed by giving discounts to customers. But realisations are low and not in our (steel producers') hands. Steel producers will land up taking a hit on margins due to this. Exports of steel have gone up 30-40 per cent, year on year. So volume sales are being maintained."

Domestic HRC prices, on an average, are down by around 27 per cent year on year and 17.3 per cent this financial year alone and now at Rs 34,975 a tonne. Falling raw material prices are not expected to help much if demand remains low.

A senior executive from another steel company said they expect demand should revive from January, as the government started giving thrust for infrastructure projects and this in turn will push the prices.

JSW Steel's joint managing director and group chief financial officer (CFO), Seshagiri Rao had stated earlier that many steel firms were not making money at prevailing prices. He was however hopeful following series of measures announced by the government in September. “We have to watch out for the second half,” he said. He was however of the view that were bottomed out.

Amit A Dixit of Edelweiss Securities Limited said, "We do not rule out further pressure on domestic prices because international prices are cooling off further and still there are no signs of demand pick up. Inventory build-up is yet another cause of concern, which is likely to lead to slow recovery."

Exporting steel is one option to increase volumes as domestic prices are at a discount to landed cost. “We do not see the possibility of elevated imports as at the current level domestic are at a discount of 4 per cent to the landed price of imports from South Korea/Japan. Major domestic steel players are tapping export markets as domestic demand remains lacklustre. Export realisations also lingering at $423 per tonne, lowest level since October 2016," said Dixit.

Price outlook for steel making raw materials are also on the decline. A source from Essar Steel quoted earlier stated that, "Iron ore prices have softened but the market is extremely volatile. Market is closely eyeing China iron ore movement, where prices have dropped. Coking coal prices have also come down in the last six months.”