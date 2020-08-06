Steel Strips Wheels bags manufacturing orders worth $2,09,000 for US market

Auto component maker on Thursday said it has received orders worth over $2,09,000 (about Rs 1.56 crore) for the US truck and caravan trailer market.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has bagged "export orders for over 6,000 wheels for the US truck and caravan trailer market to be executed in August from its Chennai plant".

Ltd (SSWL) said the orders are worth $2,09,000.

It said similar orders are expected in times to come from other regular customers as the market remains normalcy.

"This will support further ramping up of production at Chennai steel wheels plant," it added.

Earlier this week, had received orders worth over $1.3 million (about Rs 9.76 crore) for 1.16 lakh wheels for the US caravan trailer market.

Last month, Steel Strips Wheels had said it will clock a revenue of more than Rs 325 crore in the current fiscal year with sale of over 10 lakh alloy wheels, based on current orders. This will represent over 300 per cent growth over last financial year.