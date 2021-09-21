Stem cell bank LifeCell secures Rs 255 cr from its founders and Orbimed

-
ALSO READ
ShareChat, Moj valued at $2.88 billion in $145-million fundraise
Investment bankers get choosy as fundraise season reaches fever pitch
Software startup Postman's valuation tops $5.6 bn after $225 mn fundraise
Meesho becomes unicorn after SoftBank-led $300-million fundraise
K-12 EdTech player LEAD School secures $30 mn in Series D round fundraise
-
LifeCell International, India's leading stem cell bank and reproductive genetic testing services provider, announced on Tuesday a successful fundraise of Rs 225 crore from OrbiMed Asia Partners IV, a leading healthcare investment firm. As part of this round, the existing founders of LifeCell will also participate by investing Rs 30 crore.
“Having transformed the approach in cord blood stem cell preservation through its innovative community banking model, LifeCell has over the last few years undertaken several growth initiatives in genetic and genomic testing for maternal and newborn health, and innovative placental tissue-based products for wound healing,” said Mayur Abhaya, Managing Director, LifeCell International.
LifeCell is looking to further leverage its technological expertise to enter new categories like fertility health and cell-based therapeutics. “These funds will help accelerate this agenda and further strengthen our market position," Abhaya said. Sunny Sharma, Senior Managing Director, OrbiMed Asia, will join the Board of LifeCell upon the closure of this transaction.
“LifeCell has built a trusted healthcare brand in maternal and newborn health through innovation and service. We are very excited to partner with Mayur and his team in the next stage of LifeCell’s growth,” Sharma said. Ernst & Young LLP acted as the investment banking advisor to LifeCell and LKS acted as the legal advisor.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU