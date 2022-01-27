StreamAlive raises $1.53 mn in pre-seed round led by Speciale Invest

-
ALSO READ
Bangalore-based startup HappyCredit raises Rs 5 cr in pre-seed round
Product management platform Zeda.io raises $1.2 mn in seed capital
Fintech firm BharatX raises $250,000 in pre-seed round led by Java Capital
Exotel raises $35 mn to expand its cloud customer engagement platform
B2B networking platform Anar raises $6.2 mn in seed funding round
-
StreamAlive, an audience engagement application for live stream events, announced raising pre-seed investment of $1.53 million led by deep-tech and early investor, Speciale Invest. Other marquee investors included micro VC funds, founders of private-company software unicorns, MIT professors, CEOs of public companies, and other angel investors and senior executives at various companies.
The fresh funds will be invested in engineering and product development to advance features of the tech-enabled platform and establish multiple signals of product-market fit.
Founded in 2021 by Lakshmanan (Lux) Narayan, Joseph (Joe) Varghese and Lakyntina (Tina) Lyngdoh, StreamAlive’s SaaS (Software as a Service) application has been designed to work with all major streaming and meeting platforms from YouTube to Zoom and from Twitch to Teams. The company has also filed for a provisional patent for its unique cross-platform approach to live audience engagement.
“Our cutting-edge solution is aimed at getting 95% of the crowd truly engaged through event streaming. Communities of teachers, preachers, sellers, gamers, and entertainers who are engaging live audiences everyday on YouTube, Zoom, Facebook Live, and Twitch are likely to benefit massively from the product. On the corporate side, webinars, training, town-halls, and meetings on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn Live, Webex, and Google Meet are all ripe for transformation in terms of how audiences are engaged at scale," said Lux Narayan, CEO & Co-Founder of StreamAlive
Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner, Speciale Invest said, “It speaks volumes when the founding team sticks together across a decade to build their next company. We are excited to work with Lux, Tina and Joe and have the ring side view to watch them build StreamAlive in aiding increased audience engagement and post-stream re-engagement for the creator economy.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU