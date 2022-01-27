StreamAlive raises $1.53 mn in pre-seed round led by Speciale Invest

StreamAlive, an audience engagement application for live stream events, announced raising pre-seed investment of $1.53 million led by deep-tech and early investor, Speciale Invest. Other marquee investors included micro VC funds, founders of private-company software unicorns, MIT professors, CEOs of public companies, and other angel investors and senior executives at various

The fresh funds will be invested in engineering and product development to advance features of the tech-enabled platform and establish multiple signals of product-market fit.

Founded in 2021 by Lakshmanan (Lux) Narayan, Joseph (Joe) Varghese and Lakyntina (Tina) Lyngdoh, StreamAlive’s SaaS (Software as a Service) application has been designed to work with all major streaming and meeting platforms from YouTube to Zoom and from Twitch to Teams. The company has also filed for a provisional patent for its unique cross-platform approach to live audience engagement.

“Our cutting-edge solution is aimed at getting 95% of the crowd truly engaged through event streaming. Communities of teachers, preachers, sellers, gamers, and entertainers who are engaging live audiences everyday on YouTube, Zoom, Facebook Live, and Twitch are likely to benefit massively from the product. On the corporate side, webinars, training, town-halls, and meetings on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn Live, Webex, and Google Meet are all ripe for transformation in terms of how audiences are engaged at scale," said Lux Narayan, CEO & Co-Founder of StreamAlive

Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner, Speciale Invest said, “It speaks volumes when the founding team sticks together across a decade to build their next company. We are excited to work with Lux, Tina and Joe and have the ring side view to watch them build StreamAlive in aiding increased audience engagement and post-stream re-engagement for the creator economy.”