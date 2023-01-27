Street positive on SBI Cards despite Q3 miss, on strong growth expectations

Cards and Payments Services registered mildly disappointing results but growth remained strong. Most analysts hold positive views about the stock and have maintained buy/accumulate recommendations.

There are rising receivables and net interest margin (NIM) compression as the cost of funds has risen very substantially. Analysts believe that the company will be able to shift a larger component of the receivable mix towards equated monthly instalment (EMI) payments, which should help stabilise the NIM.

Cards reported a net profit of Rs 500 crore, down 3.1 per cent sequentially but up 32 per cent YoY. The net interest income rose 2.5 per cent QoQ and 14.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,140 crore. Receivables at Rs 38,630 crore saw muted growth of 2.4 per cent QoQ or 32.6 per cent YoY.

The opex increased by 7.7 per cent QoQ and the cost-income ratio rose to 61.9 per cent from 59.4 per cent in Q2FY23. Yields remained stable at 16.4 per cent. Asset quality remained stable with GNPAs at 2.2 per cent vs 2.1 per cent QoQ. Credit costs dropped sequentially as impairments and losses decreased QoQ by 2.4 per cent to Rs 530 crore. Retail spends were up 7.2 per cent QoQ. Corporate spends grew by 25 per cent QoQ after dipping 19.5 per cent in the last quarter.

Trends seem strong with credit card spends crossing Rs 1 trillion for every month since March 22. The linking of unified payment interface to credit cards could help maintain growth momentum. In terms of strategy, the company is looking to convert revolver transactions into EMI.

The cost of funds increased to 6.3 per cent from 5.4 per cent in a lagged transmission of market rate increases. Company guidance is for 30-40 basis points rise in cost of funds in Q4 after RBI hiked policy rates in December 2022.

The management expects NIMs to stay around current levels of 11.6 per cent, as new loans are repriced negating the effect of rising interest rates. Opex increase was due to festive season offers, direct sourcing expenses and increased corporate spends. Company expects higher opex to continue in Q4 as it plans aggressive customer acquisition and new product launches.

The Cost to income ratio is expected to be below 60 per cent by the end of FY23 as festive spends will be low in Q4. Credit costs in FY23 are expected to be in the range of 5.75-6 per cent.

Management targets to issue 500,000 cards monthly on a gross basis and net issuance of around one million per quarter. The company is revising its rewards system and imposing processing charges on spends like rental payments.

In a new partnership with Punjab & Sind Bank, it is launching co-branded cards and hoping to access a potential base of millions.

Analysts have revised estimates down while maintaining buy recommendations. They now assume lower growth rates in revolvers and loans and lower fee growth.

Valuation targets are now in the range of Rs 935-960, which is 20 percent lower than targets of Rs 1,150 which were set after Q2. However there is a reasonable upside from the current levels of Rs 700.