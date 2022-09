Despite low demand, Street waking up to cement sector's improving prospects

Despite low seasonal demand and surplus capacity, the may see improving prospects through the second half of the year. For one, volume growth has happened in comparison to the last monsoon and better demand is expected as the monsoon retreats. More importantly, margins should expand considerably since there’s been a drop of 40 per cent in pet coke prices. At the same time, have been rolling out price hikes in southern and eastern India which seem to have been accepted by consumers since demand has been stable.

