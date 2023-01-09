Strong earnings growth can be market propeller: IDFC Mutual Fund CEO

The equity market delivered subdued returns in 2022 amid uncertainties at the macro level, starting with the Russia-Ukraine stand-off, rate tightening, and high inflation. Headwinds loom large on 2023 returns, given the recessionary fears and high valuations of Indian stocks. Vishal Kapoor, chief executive officer, IDFC Mutual Fund (MF), says markets can still go up if earnings growth turns out to be strong this calendar. In conversation with Abhishek Kumar, Kapoor says less risky funds like the balanced advantage or other hybrid offerings should be the go-to option for new investors. Edited excerpts:
High valuations and global slowdown worries do not paint a fine picture of the Indian markets. Do you see any tailwinds that can still drive the market up in 2023?
Although liquidity has played a role in India’s outperformance over three years, earnings growth has been the key market driver for three years. During this period, the Nifty rose 49 per cent with an earnings growth of 43 per cent.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 06:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU