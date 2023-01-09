Strong earnings growth can be market propeller: IDFC Mutual Fund CEO

The equity market delivered subdued returns in 2022 amid uncertainties at the macro level, starting with the Russia-Ukraine stand-off, rate tightening, and high inflation. Headwinds loom large on 2023 returns, given the recessionary fears and high valuations of Indian stocks. Vishal Kapoor, chief executive officer, (MF), says can still go up if turns out to be strong this calendar. In conversation with Abhishek Kumar, Kapoor says less risky funds like the balanced advantage or other hybrid offerings should be the go-to option for new investors. Edited excerpts:



High valuations and global slowdown worries do not paint a fine picture of the Indian . Do you see any tailwinds that can still drive the market up in 2023?



Although liquidity has played a role in India’s outperformance over three years, has been the key market driver for three years. During this period, the Nifty rose 49 per cent with an of 43 per cent.