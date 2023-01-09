JUST IN
India will be the best or among top two markets globally: Shankar Sharma
Will the Sensex dip to 57,000 before jumping to 75,000?
Investors must have moderate return expectations in 2023: Nippon India exec
Will the markets see a time-wise correction in 2023?
2022 corrected markets midway, valuations still high: UTI AMC's Ajay Tyagi
Expect MF AUM to cross Rs 80 trillion by 2028: Amfi CEO N S Venkatesh
Does 2023 belong to the Bulls, or will the Bears reign supreme?
Tax parity will give MFs a level playing field: Axis AMC's Chandresh Nigam
Are the markets fully pricing in recession fears?
We expect markets to now track underlying earnings growth: Gautam Duggad
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Q&A
Results preview: Non-financial companies stare at tepid Q3 earnings
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Strong earnings growth can be market propeller: IDFC Mutual Fund CEO

"With most indirect tax decisions shifted to the Goods and Services Tax Council, recent Budgets have become less eventful from a sectoral perspective"

Topics
IDFC Mutual Fund | Budget 2023 | Earnings growth

Abhishek Kumar 

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC Mutual Fund
Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC Mutual Fund

The equity market delivered subdued returns in 2022 amid uncertainties at the macro level, starting with the Russia-Ukraine stand-off, rate tightening, and high inflation. Headwinds loom large on 2023 returns, given the recessionary fears and high valuations of Indian stocks. Vishal Kapoor, chief executive officer, IDFC Mutual Fund (MF), says markets can still go up if earnings growth turns out to be strong this calendar. In conversation with Abhishek Kumar, Kapoor says less risky funds like the balanced advantage or other hybrid offerings should be the go-to option for new investors. Edited excerpts:

High valuations and global slowdown worries do not paint a fine picture of the Indian markets. Do you see any tailwinds that can still drive the market up in 2023?

Although liquidity has played a role in India’s outperformance over three years, earnings growth has been the key market driver for three years. During this period, the Nifty rose 49 per cent with an earnings growth of 43 per cent.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IDFC Mutual Fund

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 06:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.