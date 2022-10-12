Strong leasing activity to benefit Real Estate Investment Trusts

With CY2022 expected to be a record year, listed majors in the commercial segment are expected to be major beneficiaries. The return-to-office trend has led to an increase in leasing activity, higher occupancies, rising rental income and mark-to-market gains on renewals. This will help investment trusts (REIT) such as Embassy Office Parks REIT, Brookfield India and Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which are a direct play on the upward trend in the leasing of offices.