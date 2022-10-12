JUST IN
Strong leasing activity to benefit Real Estate Investment Trusts

Slowdown in the US and rising interest rates are key risks

Topics
REITs | Embassy Reit | Brookfield REIT

Ram Prasad Sahu 

real estate, REITs
Illustration by Binay Sinha

With CY2022 expected to be a record year, listed majors in the commercial real estate segment are expected to be major beneficiaries. The return-to-office trend has led to an increase in leasing activity, higher occupancies, rising rental income and mark-to-market gains on renewals. This will help real estate investment trusts (REIT) such as Embassy Office Parks REIT, Brookfield India Real Estate and Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which are a direct play on the upward trend in the leasing of offices.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 10:50 IST

