Strong show in India, US increase Walmart's international sales by 2.8%

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, on Tuesday said its international net sales increased 2.8 per cent in constant currency with strength in India, Mexico and China for the financial year 2020. The total revenue was at $524.0 billion, an increase of $9.6 billion, or 1.9 per cent during the same period. Total revenue excluding currency was at $528.1 billion, an increase of $13.7 billion, or 2.7 per cent.

“In Q4 (fourth quarter), we saw strong performance in the US with e-commerce and Sam’s Club plus strength in Mexico, India and China,” said Doug McMillon, president and CEO, Walmart, in a statement.

In the fourth quarter, International, the e-commerce segment which consists of the retail giant’s operations outside the US, contributed 12 per cent of total sales, led by and online grocery sales in several markets. In Q4, the total revenue was $141.7 billion, an increase of $2.9 billion, or 2.1 per cent.

“With respect to India, we remain excited about the opportunity we have there. The way and PhonePe (digital payments firm) are scaling is impressive,” said McMillon during the 2020 Investment Community Meeting on Tuesday.

The Bentonville-based company (in Arkansas) is locked in a battle with US rival Amazon for dominance in India’s market through Flipkart, which it acquired for $16 billion in 2018.

“The fourth quarter started and ended strong with solid sales growth through Cyber Monday and in January,” said Brett Biggs, chief financial officer of Inc. “We experienced softness in some key international markets, as well as in Chile, where unrest led to disruption in the majority of our stores. Walmex ( de Mexico), China and all had a solid quarter,” said Briggs.

Walmart said the Return on Assets (ROA) was 6.7 per cent and 3.4 per cent for the financial years ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The increase in ROA was primarily due to the increase in consolidated net income primarily due to the change in fair value of the investment in Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com and lapping the $4.5 billion net loss in fiscal 2019 related to the sale of the majority stake in Walmart Brazil. This was partially offset by the dilution to operating income related to Flipkart as well as business restructuring charges recorded in fiscal 2020.

The return on investment (ROI) was 13.4 per cent and 14.2 per cent for the fiscal years ended January 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease in ROI was due to the decrease in operating income primarily as a result of the dilution from Flipkart as well as business restructuring charges recorded in fiscal 2020.

Walmart’s net cash also decreased due to the inclusion of a full year of Flipkart operations and other factors. It had net cash provided by operating activities of $25.3 billion for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, which decreased when compared to $27.8 billion for the fiscal year ended January 31,2019.

Among other highlights for the fiscal year 2020, Walmart said it launched PhonePe as a payment option at Walmart’s “B2B Cash & Carry” stores in India. The firm said it also reported record sales at Flipkart’s ‘The Big Billion Days’ sales event. The company said it has created 'Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program' to train 50,000 Indian small businesses for “Make in India” initiative.

For the Q4, concerns over Brexit (British exit) in the UK and unrest in Chile negatively affected performance. There were positive comp sales in six of 10 markets, including the major markets of Mexico, China, and Canada. Walmart also provided guidance which reflects the company’s expectations for the fiscal year 2021. Assumptions in the guidance include that economic conditions, currency rates and the tax and regulatory landscape remain generally consistent. The company said it continues to monitor the events in Chile and the Coronavirus outbreak and has not included any potential financial effects in its assumptions.

Key Highlights