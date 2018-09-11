Strong successor taking up the top job could improve Axis Bank fortunes

The Street gave thumbs up to the stock of Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector bank, following its announcement that Amitabh Chaudhry would succeed Shikha Sharma as its head. In fact, Axis was the only one among frontline banking stocks to end in the green, with a gain of one per cent on a day when the broader indices shed over 1.2 per cent.

Analysts say Chaudhry's entry comes at the right time. Much of the balance sheet cleansing was done in the past three financial years, and the stage is set for an accelerated growth - thanks to the mega capital infusion last ...