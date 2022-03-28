Sudarshan Chemical Industries to raise up to Rs 200 cr through debentures

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Industries raises Rs 750 crore through non-convertible debentures
Bajaj Housing Fin to raise Rs 3,000 crore via non-convertible debentures
Adani Ports & SEZ raises Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures
Welspun India to raise Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures
DLF rental arm raises Rs 1,000 crore through debentures
-
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 200 crore through issue of debentures.
In a regulatory filing, the Pune-based company informed that the board has approved "fund raising by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) aggregating up to Rs 200 crores, on private placement basis in one or more series/tranches..."
Sudarshan started manufacturing pigments in 1952. It primarily serves the coatings, plastics, inks and cosmetics markets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU