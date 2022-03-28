Sudarshan Chemical Industries to raise up to Rs 200 cr through debentures

Industries Ltd on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 200 crore through issue of debentures.

In a regulatory filing, the Pune-based company informed that the board has approved "fund raising by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) aggregating up to Rs 200 crores, on private placement basis in one or more series/tranches..."



Sudarshan started manufacturing pigments in 1952. It primarily serves the coatings, plastics, inks and cosmetics markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)