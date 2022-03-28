Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs 255 crore by issuing bonds

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Housing Fin to raise Rs 3,000 crore via non-convertible debentures
CESC board approves plan to raise Rs 400cr via non-convertible debentures
Godrej Industries raises Rs 750 crore through non-convertible debentures
Adani Ports & SEZ raises Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures
Welspun India to raise Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures
-
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Monday said it has raised over Rs 255 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.
A meeting of the committee of the board on March 28, 2022 approved the allotment of 2,500 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 255.45 crore, through private placement, Mahindra Finance said in a regulatory filing.
The tenure of the bonds is 9 years and 234 days, and the date of maturity is November 17, 2031.
The bonds carry coupon of 7.45 per cent per annum and the Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) is 7.51 per cent.
XIRR is a single rate of return which is applied to each instalment (and any redemptions). It yields the current value of the entire investment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU