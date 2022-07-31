We continue to increase our reach and access in India, say Sun Pharma execs

After posting a 43 per cent rise in Q1 profit after tax (PAT) and 29 per cent jump in sales of specialty products, is now eyeing to commercialise its specialty products basket in countries outside the US. Speaking to Sohini Das, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries chief financial officer (CFO) C S Muralidharan and chief executive officer (CEO), India business, Kirti Ganorkar , talk about future plans and the incremental innovation in products that they plan to bring to India. Edited excerpts:

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.