Sun Pharma Q1 net loss at Rs 1,655.6 cr, revenue down to Rs 7,585.3 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,387.48 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sun Pharma Founder and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said the company would grow its speciality drug pipeline globally and expand manufacturing facilities
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,655.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,387.48 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,585.25 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 8,374.36 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 531.75 per scrip on the BSE, up 4.27 per cent over the previous close.
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 16:50 IST

