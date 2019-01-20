Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi loses over 60% wealth in four years

Dilip Shanghvi and family, the promoters of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, have seen their fortunes go through sharp ups and downs over the past few years. Around March 2015, Shanghvi became the richest Indian for a brief period, surpassing Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani. Since then, a range of issues has come to weigh down on Sun Pharma’s market cap, hurting Shanghvi’s wealth.

Sun Pharma promoters’ wealth in March quarter of 2015 stood at Rs 1.4 trillion. At the end of Friday’s closing, the promoters’ wealth was down to Rs 53,762 crore. Over ...