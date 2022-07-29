Sun Pharma shares jump over 5% after firm's Q1 net profit rises 43%

JUST IN

Shares of Sun Pharma on Friday jumped over 5 per cent after the company reported a 43 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
A large drug firm has 12-15 therapy divisions, and if each launches a few drugs, the company brings to the market 30-50 brands a year.

Shares of Sun Pharma on Friday jumped over 5 per cent after the company reported a 43 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The stock climbed 5.45 per cent to settle at Rs 943.55 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 6.31 per cent to Rs 951.25.

On the NSE, it jumped 5.44 per cent to Rs 943.60 apiece.

In volume terms, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.13 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

On Friday, Sun Pharma reported a 43 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,061 crore for the June quarter, riding on robust sales across markets.

The Mumbai-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,444 crore in April-June period of 2021-22.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 10,762 crore in the period under review from Rs 9,719 crore earlier, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The 30-share BSE barometer jumped 712.46 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 57,570.25.

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 18:59 IST

