Sun TV Network's Q4 PBT dips 27.5%; subscription revenues rise 25%

Sun TV Network

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Ad revenues, digitisation to drive Sun TV's earnings in next 2 years
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation for the quarter came in at Rs 503.51 crore as against Rs 608.40 crore in the year ago quarter.

Sun TV Network on Friday posted a 27.5 per cent decline in profit before tax at Rs 321.35 crore during the quarter ended March 31. 2020, as compared to Rs 443.16 crore during same period last year.

While, the total income declined 17 per cent to Rs 818.81 crore as compared to Rs 986.50 crore registered a year ago, subscription revenues for the quarter was up by 25 per cent at Rs 398.78 crore as against Rs 319.77 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation for the quarter came in at Rs 503.51 crore as against Rs 608.40 crore in the year ago quarter.
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 19:48 IST

