Sundaram Finance, MSME Development Institute to handhold MSMEs on marketing

Sundaram Finance, a leading NBFC in the country, and MSME Development Institute (Chennai) have joined hands to create awareness among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) about schemes for providing assistance and support for entrepreneurial and managerial development of MSMEs through incubators. and MSME Development Institute will hold a webinar for the sector on Friday (today) between 3.30pm to 4.30pm to spread awareness about the schemes. “Marketing, a strategic tool for business development, is critical for the growth and survival of micro, small and medium enterprises. In the present competitive age, is one of the weakest areas wherein MSMEs face major problems. The Ministry of MSME had launched a scheme providing assistance to MSMEs through an holistic approach. Procurement and marketing support for MSMEs scheme promotes new market access initiatives like organising participation in national, international trade fairs/exhibitions/MSME expos,” said in a statement. Support for entrepreneurial and managerial development of MSMEs through incubators scheme focusses on providing opportunity to the innovators in developing and nurturing their new innovative ideas for the production of new innovative products. The webinar “MSME - Need to know information series,” presents itself as a platform for educating MSMEs on various schemes launched by the government. During the webinar, officials will provide an insightful presentation on the steps required for registering with the government's Udyam portal which will further help MSMEs in availing various benefits.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor