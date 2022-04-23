Sundram Fasteners reports standalone Q4 net profit at Rs 71.41 cr

-
ALSO READ
Auto components maker Sundram Fasteners' Q4 profit drops 24% to Rs 107cr
Sundram Fasteners reports Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 110 crore
Sundram Fasteners posts 24% dip in Q3 net profit, revenue up 9%
Sundram Fasteners Q2 net up 20%; firm plans EV foray in domestic market
Sundram Fasteners gets GM honour; to invest Rs 350 cr in advanced tech
-
: Sundram Fasteners Ltd., engaged in manufacturing of auto components, on Saturday said the standalone net profit was at Rs 71.41 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2021.
The city-based TVS Group company had registered standalone net profit at Rs 130.02 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.
Net profit for the year ending March 31, 2022 was at Rs 407.46 crore, as against Rs 328.14 crore recorded last fiscal, Sundram Fasteners said in a press release.
The revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,146.44 crore, as against Rs 1,079.25 crore registered in the corresponding period last year. For the year ending March 31, 2022, the revenue from operations was at Rs 4,172.57 crore as compared to
Rs 3,065.03 crore registered last year same period.
Sales from exports during the January-March 2022 quarter grew to Rs 366.01 crore, as against Rs 337.21 crore recorded in same period last fiscal.
Export sales for the year ending March 31, 2022 went up to Rs 1,421.09 crore, as against Rs 1,009.71 crore recorded in same period last fiscal.
In a statement, Sundram Fasteners Ltd said the company incurred Rs 146 crore towards capital expenditure as part of capacity expansion of existing lines of business.
The capital expenditure was incurred to augment capacities for meeting the increase in the volume of business in tandem with the production plans of key customers, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU