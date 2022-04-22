Tata Metaliks net profit declines 30% to Rs 52.46 crore in Q4

-
Tata Metaliks on Friday posted a 30 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 52.46 crore for the quarter ended March owing to increased expenses.
The company had clocked a Rs 74.99 crore net profit during January-March period of preceding 2020-21 fiscal, Tata Metaliks said in a BSE filing.
Its total income during the said quarter, however, rose to Rs 814.65 crore compared to Rs 663.64 crore in the year-ago period.
The total expenses were higher at Rs 772.29 crore as against Rs 539.71 crore a year ago.
