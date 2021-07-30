Supply chain tech firm 3SC raises $15 mn to expand across Europe, SE Asia

-
3SC (SS Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd), a Gurugram-based supply chain, planning and logistics company, has raised $15 million in Series-B funding led by GEF Capital’s South Asia Fund. Prior to this, the company raised angel funding in 2013 -14.
The fund raise will be used to scale 3SC’s domestic business and augment its geographical reach further across Europe and Southeast Asia. The company plans to strengthen its existing software as a service (SaaS) and Analytics as a service (AaaS) based SCM solutions through both organic and inorganic routes.
"This investment round is testament to the incredible work our team is doing to help our customers drive efficiencies,” said Lalit Das, founder and CEO, 3SC.
“With strong industry tailwinds towards digitization and our capitalized balance sheet, we are poised to grow 2-3x in the next couple of years. We will continue to invest in building talent and technology to reinforce this exponential growth.”
Founded in 2012 by Lalit Das and Sarita Das, 3SC is a leading integrated supply chain service provider and offers Supply Chain Analytics solutions to blue-chip clientele across pharma, healthcare, industrials, FMCD, FMCG and e-commerce industries. The company said it has developed efficient execution solutions and proprietary technology stack, using advanced analytics and AI and ML tools. This helps in orchestrating complex supply chains while driving compelling ROIs (return on investment) for its diverse customer base in India and Europe.
“With the onset of Covid, the global SCM industry is ripe for modernization,” said Raj Pai, managing partner at GEF Capital Partners. “3SC is uniquely positioned as an end-to-end execution plus analytics service provider suited for customers of all scale and size.”
The firm said it is increasing visibility, responsiveness, and resilience in the client's supply chain. It also helps in significant reduction of GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions in supply chains by leveraging its sophisticated technology and analytics offerings.
