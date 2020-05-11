Supreme Court dismisses three special leave petitions filed by Birlas

The on Monday dismissed three special leave petitions (SLP) filed by the Birlas to challenge the Calcutta High Court’s decision to make public the voting results of the AGM of three M.P. which included reappointment of Harsh V. Lodha as director and gave him a share in profits besides others.

“We are not inclined to entertain the SLP under Article 136 of the Constitution of India. The SLPs are dismissed," the said in its order while reiterating that the single-judge court must determine if it has jurisdiction in the first place.

The apex court has asked a judge of the to decide upon the issue of jurisdiction, together with the applications for interim relief, and render a final determination thereof in a month’s timeframe.

Commenting, a Birla family spokesperson said, “While the SLP moved before the was not entertained, the Supreme Court granted protection to the Birlas and directed that the results of the AGMs will be subject to the decision of the Single Judge”.

The spokesperson said the Supreme Court order has thrown a lifeline to the probate matter where the Birlas are contesting Priyamvada Devi Birla’s will made in favour of the Lodhas who control key assets of the M.P.

Debanjan Mandal, legal counsel to Lodha and partner at solicitor firm, Fox & Mandal, said, “This verdict marks a major victory—the second one in a week—in the sustained efforts of these to thwart repeated attempts to disrupt their functioning, typically made ahead of their (AGM)”.

The Birla family spokesperson maintained that the Supreme Court directive categorically enables the Probate Court to re-look into the disputed issues of reappointment of Lodha to the Boards of the M.P. and the matters relating his remuneration as director after hearing the companies concerned.

Mandal, however said that no order can be passed by the probate court against third-party companies without deciding the issue of jurisdiction.

“Our client has always maintained that these companies are not parties to the legal battle over Priyamvada Birla’s Will, which is pending at the since 2004,” Mandal said.

The Birlas, through the defendants in the suit for probate of the last Will of the late Priyamvada Devi Birla, had last year moved the and obtained an injunction on declaration of results of polls taken at the of these three companies.

The resolutions that were disputed and got held up included the reappointment of Lodha as a director in Vindhya Telelinks and Birla Cable, his remuneration as a share in the profits, and payment of dividend to shareholders of Birla Corporation, besides others.

According to Birla Corporation, the division bench of the Calcutta High Court had ruled that the probate court hearing the dispute over the will should have first determined if it had the jurisdiction to impose restrictions on the operations of these companies, and set aside the injunctions passed by the single judge bench at the Calcutta High Court.

Following the Calcutta High Court order last week, Birla Cable and Vindhya Telelinks had said in separate regulatory filings that in the polls taken at their AGMs last year, more than 99 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the reappointment of Lodha as director.

The other resolutions which were held up by the interim order of the single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court were also passed with at least 95 per cent of votes cast in their favour.