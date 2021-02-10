Sushant Dash elevated as Tata Starbucks' CEO, takes over on May 1

-
ALSO READ
With rally in Tata Consumer Products' stock, all eyes on execution
All eyes on execution after strong rally in Tata Consumer Products' stock
Tata Consumer Products overtakes Marico in m-cap; stock scales fresh peak
All-round performance is fuelling the rally in Tata Consumer Products
Tata Consumer Products Q3 consolidated profit rises 29% to Rs 218 crore
-
Tata Starbucks on Wednesday said that it was appointing Sushant Dash, president, packaged beverages at Tata Consumer Products, as the coffee chain’s new chief executive officer (CEO) in India. The appointment would be effective May 1.
The development follows the decision of incumbent Navin Gurnaney to step down from his position. Dash will take over as Tata Starbucks' CEO-designate from April 1.
Dash will be the fourth CEO to manage the chain’s India business since it first launched operations in October 2012 in a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Consumer Products. The chain currently operates over 215 stores across 17 cities.
Dash was part of the core team that opened the first Tata Starbucks store in the country and was directly responsible for the strategy and marketing of the Starbucks brand, the company said in a statement.
As president of the packaged beverages business at Tata Consumer Products, Dash is responsible for the India, Bangladesh and Middle Eastern markets. He oversees a range of packaged drinks and teas including Tata Tea, Tetley and Himalayan among others. Dash's replacement has not been announced yet at Tata Consumer Products.
Gurnaney, on the other hand, was responsible for putting Starbucks on an accelerated path of growth in India, launching stores during the Covid-19 pandemic last year. He was preceded by Sumi Ghosh as the head of the coffee chain. While Avani Davda was the first CEO of the company in India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU