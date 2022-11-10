JUST IN
Suzlon Energy posts Q2 net profit at Rs 56 crore on higher revenues

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,442.58 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,361.62 crore in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Suzlon Energy
In the year-ago period, it incurred a net loss of Rs 12.40 crore, a BSE filing said

Suzlon Energy on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 56.47 crore for September quarter 2022-23 mainly on higher revenues.

In the year-ago period, it incurred a net loss of Rs 12.40 crore, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,442.58 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,361.62 crore in the same period a year ago.

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 18:22 IST

