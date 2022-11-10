Suzlon Energy posts Q2 net profit at Rs 56 crore on higher revenues

-
ALSO READ
Suzlon Energy looks to pare debt by Rs 583.5 crore after rights issue
Suzlon Energy's net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 2,432 cr in June quarter
Suzlon Energy rights issue subscribed 1.8 times, stock down 3.7%
Suzlon Founder Tulsi Tanti, the man who harnessed wind, passes away at 64
Suzlon appoints Vinod R Tanti as chairman and managing director for 3 years
-
Suzlon Energy on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 56.47 crore for September quarter 2022-23 mainly on higher revenues.
In the year-ago period, it incurred a net loss of Rs 12.40 crore, a BSE filing said.
Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,442.58 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,361.62 crore in the same period a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 18:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU