Clash of 125cc scooters: Suzuki Burgman Street vs TVS Ntorq vs Honda Grazia

The 125 cc scooter space is one of the most popular segments in the Indian two-wheeler market and every scooter manufacturer has a model or two to offer in this segment. Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. recently launched the much-awaited Burgman Street maxi-scooter — a 125cc scooter, which bears the DNA of Suzuki's legendary Burgman design. The scooter priced at Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) competes with the likes of and TVS Ntorq, the two most popular options in the market. While the price may seem higher than most of the 125cc scooters in the market, the new Suzuki Burgman Street gets a host of segment-first features. Here's a detailed comparison of the three 125cc scooters on the basis of design, styling, features and equipment, and engine specifications.

Design and Styling:

The Burgman Street 125 is an absolute head turner, but and the are not far behind either. Thanks to the legendary Burgman DNA, which has been a fan favourite since 1998, the maxi-scooter by Suzuki looks bigger and wider than it's rivals. The dual-toning is a common factor between the three scooters and adds a little oomph to the 125cc machines. The front apron of the Burgman Street is bold and houses a large LED headlamp and the large visor on the front is also a rare sight in 125cc scooters. The scooter has a laid-back design language and will surely attract the ones who are looking for a comfortable long distance tourer but the design misses out on the sporty-feel that other segment leaders have, especially the 125. The automatic scooter from Honda looks the sharpest, thanks to the edgy LED headlamps on the front apron. The rear also gets a sporty split grab rails seen on motorcycles. The 125 on the other hand also has a nice sporty feel, especially the dual toning and the split grab rails, which is also present in the Ntorq. All the three scooters are stylish and buyers will surely have a tough time in selecting one from the three when it comes to design and styling.

Features and equipment:

All the three 125cc scooters are well equipped and come with a host of features. The Burgman Street, as well as the Honda Grazia feature, LED headlamps with position lights while the Ntorq comes with standard halogen lamps with DRLs. The Burgman street also comes with LED taillamps while the other two get the same old standard units. When it comes to the instrument cluster, both Burgman and Grazia come with a full-digital instrumental panel, while the comes with a technology platform known as 'SmartXonnet' infotainment system that features Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assist, caller ID, last parked location assist, ride stats, and much more.

The Burgman beats the other two in terms of lighting, thanks to the LED lamps while the Ntorq is ahead in terms of the instrumental cluster as it comes jam-packed with a host of smart features.

In terms of other features, all the three scooters come with USB charging port, 12-inch front alloy wheels and front disc brakes. While the Burgman and Grazia come with 10 inch-rear alloys, the Ntorq comes with 12-inch alloys in both ends.

The Burgman and Ntorq have front disk brakes and rear drum brakes as standard, while the Grazia comes with an option of selecting disk brakes or drum brakes in the front while the rear drum brake is a standard. While Combined Braking System (CBS) is a standard in both the Suzuki Burgman and Honda Grazia, the TVS Ntorq misses out on the safety feature which is handy for new and seasoned riders alike.

The suspension duties in all the three scooters are handled by telescopic front forks and hydraulic monoshock absorbers at the rear.

While Burgman looks bigger and wider among the three, the Ntorq surprisingly beats the Suzuki offering when it comes to seat-storage space. The Ntorq offers 22-litre seat storage space, closely followed by the Burgman that offers 21.5-litre. The Grazia comes last with an 18-litre storage space. The Burgman Street also offers a 2-litre glove box adjacent to the ignition switch that can store a mobile phone and wallet as well and is of great utility. The Burgman and NTorq feature adjustable footpegs with a sidestep for the pillion riders, while the Grazia comes with only adjustable footpegs.

Engine Specifications:

The new Suzuki Burgman Street is powered by the same 124cc engine of Suzuki Access 125. The powertrain is mated to a CVT gearbox and the engineers at Suzuki have tuned the engine a bit to produce 8.7 bhp at 7,000 rpm and torque outputs 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

The TVS Ntorq 125 is the most powerful in the block as the new CVT-REVV 124.79 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine produces a maximum power output of 9.4 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with a peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 5500 rpm.

The Honda Grazia 125 on the other hand, is powered by a 124.9cc air-cooled, 4-stroke engine that develops 8.52 bhp at 6500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.54 Nm at 5000 rpm.

Verdict:

Marketed as a premium offering, the new Burgman Street 125 is priced at Rs 68,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) and it is the most expensive scooter in the lot. On the other hand, the TVS Ntorq 125 and the Honda Grazia 125, are priced lower than the Suzuki Burgman Street. Ntorq comes at Rs 59,650 (ex-showroom Delhi) while the Honda Grazia 125 is available at a price range of Rs 59,622 to Rs 63,994 (ex-showroom Delhi).

While the TVS Ntorq 125 is feature packed and is the most powerful among the three, the Burgman scores in the aspect of riders' comfort and lighting. The Honda Grazia, on the other hand, looks sharpest among the three.

While the competition is fierce among the three, the Honda Activa 125 also joins the race and is priced at Rs 58,081. Aprilia also has the SR125 in this segment with a price tag of Rs 66,957. One can also go for the more powerful, Aprilia SR150 which is retailed at Rs 71,486. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.



