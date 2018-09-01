Suzuki Motorcycle India reports 31% growth in domestic sales during Aug

-
Suzuki Motorcycle India, a subsidiary of leading two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motor Corporation Japan, Saturday reported a 31 per cent growth in domestic sales at 62,446 units during August.
The company had sold 47,745 units in August 2017 in the domestic market, Suzuki Motorcycle India said in a release.
Its domestic sales grew by 41 per cent to 2,67,888 units during April-August 2018, as compared to 190,000 units in the same period of last year.
"We owe this growth to our flagship brand Suzuki Access 125 and the newly-launched Burgman Street 125, which have contributed to more than 55,000 units this month. The 125 cc scooter segment is thriving in India, and as a market leader in this segment, it augurs well for us," Suzuki Motorcycle India EVP Sajeev Rajasekharan said.
"Not only have we managed to sustain a 41 per cent growth this year, but with the festive season looming, we are confident of maintaining this growth curve in the coming days as well," he said.
The cumulative sales (domestic+exports) for April-August 2018 grew by 34 per cent to 2,98,975 units as compared to 2,23,552 units in the same period in the previous year.
Suzuki Motorcycle India is targeting an annual sales of 7,00,000 units for the FY19.
