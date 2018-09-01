JUST IN
Honda Cars sales report marginal decline to 17,020 units in August

Sales were impacted by Kerala floods and heavy rains in many parts of the country combined with GST related high base effect

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Honda
Photo: Twitter (@HondaCarIndia)

Honda Cars India on Saturday reported a marginal decline in its domestic sales to 17,020 units in August.

The company had sold 17,365 units in the domestic market in August 2017, HCIL said in a statement.

The company also exported 601 units last month.

"There was an impact of Kerala floods and heavy rains in many parts of the country combined with GST related high base effect of Aug 2017.

"We hope to recover quickly and keep growing strongly with rollout of attractive offers starting from today through the festive season ahead," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Rajesh Goel said in a statement.
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 18:00 IST

