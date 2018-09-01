Honda Cars sales report marginal decline to 17,020 units in August

-
ALSO READ
Honda Cars India sales decline 28% in March; FY18 sales increase 8%
Honda to unveil new Amaze, CR-V, Civic in 2018 to bite bigger market share
New Amaze launch in May, bookings open at all authorised Honda dealerships
Honda Cars' June domestic sales up 37% on robust response to All New Amaze
Honda bets on the new Amaze to gain market, price begins at Rs 559,900
-
Honda Cars India on Saturday reported a marginal decline in its domestic sales to 17,020 units in August.
The company had sold 17,365 units in the domestic market in August 2017, HCIL said in a statement.
The company also exported 601 units last month.
"There was an impact of Kerala floods and heavy rains in many parts of the country combined with GST related high base effect of Aug 2017.
"We hope to recover quickly and keep growing strongly with rollout of attractive offers starting from today through the festive season ahead," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Rajesh Goel said in a statement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU