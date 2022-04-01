Suzuki Motorcycle reports 6.3% decline in March sales at 65,495 units

-
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Friday reported a 6.34 per cent decline in total sales at 65,495 units in March.
The company had sold a total of 69,932 units in the same month last year.
Domestic sales stood at 50,734 units as against 60,222 units in March last year.
Exports were at 14,761 units in March 2022 as compared to 9,170 units in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement.
In 2021-22, SMIPL said it sold 7,54,938 units as compared to 5,91,846 units in the previous financial year, registering a growth of 27.6 per cent.
"It is quite satisfying that despite the COVID-19 induced challenges and supply chain issues, we successfully registered a sales growth of 27.6 per cent in FY 2021-22. This growth reflects that our products have been well received by our consumers," SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida.
