Swatch shuts half-a-dozen flagship stores in malls, bets on kiosks

Swiss watch company, Swatch Group, is shutting shops across malls as part of its plan to revamp its distribution strategy — by opening a litany of kiosks. Earlier this month, the Swatch Group shut down its Bengaluru store in Phoenix Mall.

Prior to that, it closed its store at Mumbai’s Palladium Mall in August. Also sharing the same fate were stores in Chennai, Pune and New Delhi. The brand, known for its budget-priced colourful and stylish watches, is likely to see closure of its last operating mono-brand store at the Grand Central Mall in Seawood, Vashi, in the next ...