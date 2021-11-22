Swiggy launches expansive programme with benefits across food and groceries

firm has launched an upgraded membership programme ‘ One’ - a comprehensive plan that offers its members unlimited free deliveries, discounts and more benefits across all of Swiggy’s services. In the coming months, additional discounts and benefits will be extended to Swiggy’s other offerings such as its pick up and drop service Genie and Meat stores.

Swiggy One is a single-tier membership programme that offers unlimited free deliveries from over 70,000 popular restaurants along with unlimited free Instamart deliveries on all orders above Rs 99. Additionally, members can avail extra discounts of up to 30 per cent on their food orders from partner restaurants. Swiggy One will soon extend its members discounts on Genie deliveries as well.

“With a mission to deliver unparalleled convenience to consumers, we have launched and grown our offerings across food delivery, express grocery and other offerings,” said Anuj Rathi, SVP Revenue and Growth at Swiggy. “The newly launched 'Swiggy One' programme brings all these convenience offerings under a single membership plan delivering immense financial savings/benefits to regular Swiggy users. We are excited to witness this new offering delight our consumers every single time while offering outstanding value and convenience.”

SoftBank-backed Swiggy has tailored the membership programme taking into account consumer ordering patterns post the pandemic and has priced it to offer the best value to all its users. Currently, Swiggy One membership is being offered at an introductory price of Rs 299 for the first 3 months and at Rs. 899 for 12 months which means, a member will spend just Rs. 75 per month for the annual plan. The programme is currently live in four cities including Lucknow, Pune, Trivandrum and Vijayawada, and will expand to all 500+ cities in the next two weeks making it the largest and most comprehensive convenience membership programme in the country.

All existing Swiggy SUPER members will automatically be upgraded, free of cost, to the 'Swiggy One' programme for the remaining period of their active subscription. They will also get a complimentary month-long extension on their existing plan to experience the benefits that Swiggy One has to offer. Swiggy is also working to add more exciting benefits to the 'Swiggy One' programme and will be visible to the members over the coming months.