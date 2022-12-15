137 orders every minute: Swiggy reveals India's favourite dish in 2022

delivered 137 orders for biryani every minute this year, making it the top dish in the food-delivery firm’s annual trends report.

Masala dosa took the second spot and chicken fried rice was third among the most ordered dishes, said the company without giving order numbers. The samosa was the top snack of the year, getting 4 million orders. There were 2.2 million orders for popcorn, most of them made after 10 p.m. Pav Bhaji was the third top snack— didn’t give the number of orders for it.

Gulab Jamun was the top dessert with 2.7 million orders; Rasmalai came second at 1.6 million orders and Choco Lava Cake took the third spot at 1 million orders. Choco Chip was the most popular ice-cream flavour, followed by Alphonso Mango and Tender Coconut.

Swiggy’s top customer was in Bengaluru, making a single order of Rs 75,378 placed during Diwali in October. A customer in Pune paid Rs 71,229 to order burgers and fries for his entire team.

added more than 100,000 and cloud kitchens, according to the food-delivery firm’s annual trends report. Instamart, Swiggy’s quick commerce arm, recorded over 50 million orders just from Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. Orders for tea and coffee increased 305.55 per cent and 273.67 per cent from last year.

Onions, potatoes, tomatoes, watermelons, bananas and tender coconut were among the most ordered fruits and vegetables on Instamart. People purchased more than 5 million kg of organic fruits and vegetables in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Swiggy’s offline dining service Dineout also saw rising popularity among users with over 10,000 new joining the platform this year. Delhi topped the charts for the 4th time in a row for using Dineout.

Among cities, Bengaluru saved the most on orders by using Swiggy One, the food aggregator’s subscription offering. Subscribers in Bengaluru saved over Rs 100 crore followed closely by those in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.