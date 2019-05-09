Taj Mahal Palace offers jobs to employees of grounded Jet Airways

-
ALSO READ
Air India offers special fares for crisis-hit Jet Airways' passengers
Crisis-hit Jet Airways' ultimatum: Infuse Rs 400 crore to stop grounding
Naresh Goyal submits EoI as crisis-hit Jet Airways stares at closure
Jet Airways crisis deepens as Etihad refuses to agree on contours of deal
Bankers weigh all options to save Jet Airways without getting hit
-
An ad inviting employees of grounded Jet Airways appeared to work at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotels on social media platforms Wednesday evening.
An HR official of the hospitality company told Business Standard that the ad was indeed bona fide.
The hotel chain is owned by the Tata group which had earlier expressed interest to pick a stake in the beleaguered airline.
Jet Airways ceased operations on April 17 after months of financial difficulties and multiple attempts at saving the oldest private sector airline in India failed. The airline has not paid March salaries to its over 20,000 employees. It is also refusing to pay them statutory dues such as provident fund and gratuity.
Sensing that the options to revive the grounded Jet Airways are fast running out, a group of airline employees had on April 29 proposed to bid for management control of the airline. They claimed to secure a funding of Rs 3,000 crore from outside investors.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU