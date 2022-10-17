JUST IN
Talent Cloud will address moonlighting, says TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad
Adani aviation plan: A top airline may be shifted to Navi Mumbai airport
Carbon Resources pins hope on debt plan for stressed McLeod Russel
Policy must to ensure airlines maintain 4-6 months of cash reserves: CAPA
PE investments in realty dip 25% in 2022 on inflation, interest rate spike
Smart protein market could reach $4.2 billion by 2030: Deloitte study
Start-ups tap venture debt to stay afloat amid funding winter, say experts
The multi-faceted promise: 5G adoption by enterprises set to pick up pace
Office space leasing activity up 66% YoY in Jan-Sept of 2022: CBRE report
India may attract $475 bn in FDI over next five years: CII-EY survey
You are here: Home » Companies » News
This recession was anticipated, says TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan
Business Standard

Talent Cloud will address moonlighting, says TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad

"We are trying to bring in some of these elements for a certain section of our employees. We are doing a proof of concept of creating a gig workforce within the company," says Lakkad.

Topics
Moonlight | Tata Consultancy Services | gig economy

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Milind Lakkad
Milind Lakkad, chief human resource officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

In the future of work, companies will have to embrace terms like moonlighting, gig work, flexi work as ‘on-demand talent in a Cloud’ can be a reality, says Milind Lakkad, chief human resource officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Moonlight

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 06:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.