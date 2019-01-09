Talentedge acquires a significant stake in GreyCampus

Talentedge, an platform providing live & interactive digital learning for working professionals, has acquired a significant stake in for an undisclosed amount.

This is one of several planned future investments for to consolidate and emerge as an all-inclusive singular platform for blended learning for working professionals. The company has earmarked over Rs 100 crore for inorganic growth and is in talks with more players in this space to consolidate its position as a market leader and expects to close more such transactions in the near future, said the company.

With this investment, as a group will exit this financial year with a revenue run rate of Rs 150 crore which makes it the market leader in this segment and the only company to have the full stack of Premium Institute certifications, Degree programs & professional certifications under one umbrella.

This also expands the group’s presence in the global market, with having a strong footprint in the US, Middle East and Asia-Pacific offering blended learning courses.

offers digital certification-training courses for working professionals in the areas of Project Management, Big Data, Data Science, Service Management and Quality Management. GreyCampus has been part of Deloitte’s Tech Fast 50 (India) consistently for the last four years (2015 – 2018).

Aditya Malik, CEO & MD of Talentedge, said “Higher Ed-tech category is witnessing significant traction and adoption. We are already a leading player for courses jointly offered with top tier institutes like IIM, XLRI, SPJIMR, MICA, IIFT etc and now with GreyCampus joining hands it adds to the portfolio of courses and opens up the international market for us to expand further. This is our first of several strategic investments in this space to expand our width and depth in the space as the go to platform for working professionals.”

Through this investment from Talentedge, GreyCampus will add to their India network while their international infrastructure will allow for courses.

Talentedge will further make such strategic investments to grow its portfolio marking 2019 as a major growth year for the firm.