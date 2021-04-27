Tamilnad Mercantile Bank FY21 net profit rises 48% to Rs 603 crore

Private lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's (TMB) net profit rose by 48 per cent to Rs 603.3 crore for financial year ended March 2021 (FY21) from Rs 407.69 crore in year ended March 2020 (FY20).

The unlisted bank posted 16.52 per cent rise in net interest income at Rs 1,537.5 crore in FY21 from Rs 1,319.51 crore in FY20. Its non-interest income stood at Rs 644.17 crore as against Rs 526.45 crore in FY20, showing a growth of 22.36 per cent.

The advances were up by 11.71 per cent at Rs 31,541.81 crore in March 2021. The agriculture advances increased to Rs 8,645.66 crore from Rs 6,993.90 crore. Its MSME loan book expanded by 18.35 per cent to Rs 12,036.34 crore and retail porrfolio by 19.38 per cent to Rs 6,496.11 crore.

The deposits grew by 11.27 per cent to Rs 40,970.42 crore in FY21 from Rs 36,825 crore in FY20.

The gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 3.44 per cent in March 2021 from 3.62 per cent in FY20. However, the net NPAs were up at 1.98 per cent in March 2021 from 1.8 per cent in March 2020.

The Provision Coverage Ratio dipped to 79.53 per cent in FY21 from 80.75 per cent a year ago. In the wake of second Covid wave, the South-based lender made additional Standard Asset Provision of Rs 50 crore.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (Basel III) increased to 18.94 per cent in March 2021 from 16.74 per cent in March 2020.