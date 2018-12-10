Tata Beverages plans to add milk power to biz, in buyout talks with firms

Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) is refusing to let go of any chance to milk the Rs 1-trillion organised dairy market even after its plan to buy Prabhat Dairy fell apart due to valuation issues.

The branded tea, coffee and water arm of the Tata group is now evaluating three to four firms for a possible buyout, according to a person familiar with the discussions. “The company is doing due diligence of three to four companies, including a Hyderabad-based one, and should be able to close a deal by March,” said the person. “Dairy will be the company’s prime focus ...