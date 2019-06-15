Tata Capital Financial to raise $1.5 billion overseas to settle old loans

The board of Tata Capital Financial Services (TCFSL) is meeting on June 17 to take a call on raising up to $1.5 billion by way of an euro medium term note programme. This will be one of the largest fundraising overseas by Indian non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the last three years.

TCFSL, a subsidiary of Tata Capital, will be using the funds to retire old loans and for its lending business. According to a source close to the development, the financial services business of the Tata group received Rs 2,500 crore fund infusion from its promoter Tata Sons in the fiscal ...