JUST IN
Renault, Nissan aim to announce deal on reshaped alliance on Feb 6: Report
Suzuki Motor Corp to launch 6 battery electric vehicles in India by FY2030
DLF sales booking up 45% to Rs 6,599 cr in Apr-Dec; to meet Rs 8k cr target
Mahanagar to Margin Call: How mass layoffs have been depicted on screen
Maruti Suzuki India's pending orders rise to around 405,000 units in Jan
Adani group looks to invest in petrochem, mining projects in Azerbaijan
Vi targeting tier 3 cities to protect rural customer base: Report
Sequoia emphasises 'zero tolerance' for irregularities after GoMechanic row
Hindenburg allegations against Adani puts investor trust in India in doubt
Dell acquires Israel's cloud services start-up Cloudify for $100 million
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Renault, Nissan aim to announce deal on reshaped alliance on Feb 6: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tata Chemicals Europe, Vertex sign low-carbon hydrogen offtake agreement

Vertex will supply TCE with hydrogen as the manufacturer continues to decarbonise its operations in the UK with a target of achieving "net zero" manufacturing by 2030

Topics
Tata Chemicals | Essar

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

mergers
Photo: Shutterstock

Vertex Hydrogen, a part of the Essar group, has signed a "heads of terms" offtake agreement for over 200 megawatts of low-carbon hydrogen with Tata Chemicals Europe (TCE).

In June 2022, Tata opened the UK’s first industrial scale carbon capture and usage plant. The £20 million investment captures 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year—the equivalent of taking over 20,000 cars off the road.

Under the new offtake agreement, Vertex will supply TCE with hydrogen as the manufacturer continues to decarbonise its operations in the UK with a target of achieving "net zero" manufacturing by 2030.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Chemicals

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 18:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.