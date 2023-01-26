Tata Chemicals Europe, Vertex sign low-carbon hydrogen offtake agreement

-
Vertex Hydrogen, a part of the Essar group, has signed a "heads of terms" offtake agreement for over 200 megawatts of low-carbon hydrogen with Tata Chemicals Europe (TCE).
In June 2022, Tata opened the UK’s first industrial scale carbon capture and usage plant. The £20 million investment captures 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year—the equivalent of taking over 20,000 cars off the road.
Under the new offtake agreement, Vertex will supply TCE with hydrogen as the manufacturer continues to decarbonise its operations in the UK with a target of achieving "net zero" manufacturing by 2030.
First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 18:35 IST
